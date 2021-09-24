Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider David Bottomley Purchases 115,000 Shares

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) insider David Bottomley bought 115,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.78 ($1.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,125.00 ($145,803.57).

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Ryder Capital’s previous Final dividend of $0.03.

Ryder Capital Company Profile

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.