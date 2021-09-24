Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Stock Position Raised by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 21.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,049 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,244,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $472,386,000 after buying an additional 772,768 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,770,000 after purchasing an additional 354,029 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 376.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,869,000 after purchasing an additional 270,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ryder System by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 902,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,239,000 after purchasing an additional 185,346 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:R opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day moving average of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently -859.26%.

Several research firms have commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.67.

In related news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

