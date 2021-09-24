Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.40 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce $153.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $153.30 million and the highest is $153.50 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $143.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year sales of $616.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.50 million to $624.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $648.15 million, with estimates ranging from $622.50 million to $664.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBRA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.24. 1,105,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,491. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. Sabra Health Care REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

