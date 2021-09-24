Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,883 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 768.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 83,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 60,468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 546,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,030 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBRA shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.54 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

