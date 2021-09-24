SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €22.00 ($25.88) price target by equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFQ. Berenberg Bank set a €20.90 ($24.59) price target on SAF-Holland in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €17.18 ($20.21).

SAF-Holland stock opened at €11.16 ($13.13) on Friday. SAF-Holland has a fifty-two week low of €6.10 ($7.18) and a fifty-two week high of €14.49 ($17.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $506.60 million and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.48.

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, and buses. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, disc brakes.

