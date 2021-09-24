Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safestore Holdings plc is a real estate investment trust. The company provides self-storage facilities for personal and business customers primarily in the United Kingdom and France. Safestore Holdings plc is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFSHF opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. Safestore has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.49.

Safestore Holdings plc is a self-storage company. It provides self-storage solutions and the sale of ancillary products, such as insurance and merchandise in both the UK and France. The company was founded by Frederic Vecchioli in 1998 and is headquartered in Borehamwood, the United Kingdom.

