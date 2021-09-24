Safran SA (EPA:SAF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Safran SA (EPA:SAF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €127.73 ($150.27).

SAF has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($171.76) price target on Safran in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €129.00 ($151.76) price objective on Safran in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on Safran in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of EPA SAF opened at €111.70 ($131.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €108.56 and a 200 day moving average price of €116.57. Safran has a 52 week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 52 week high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

