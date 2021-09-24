salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.
Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $277.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.32. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $279.39.
In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $760,368,000 after buying an additional 155,790 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
salesforce.com Company Profile
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
