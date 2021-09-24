salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $350.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist raised their target price on salesforce.com from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $277.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.32. The firm has a market cap of $272.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.59, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $279.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.21, for a total transaction of $4,904,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,112,817 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $760,368,000 after buying an additional 155,790 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.