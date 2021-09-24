Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised Saputo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saputo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of SAPIF stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.03. Saputo has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

