Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.39

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and traded as high as $18.13. Sberbank of Russia shares last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 159,984 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sberbank of Russia in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.58.

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sberbank of Russia had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter.

About Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY)

Sberbank Russia PJSC provides commercial banking and financial services. The company engages in corporate and retail banking activities, such as corporate loans, asset management, payroll projects, leasing, online banking, cash and settlement services, among others. In addition, the company offers a wide range of services to financial institutions, such as correspondent accounts, custody services, and interbank lending, among others.

