Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SHLAF has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC downgraded Schindler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Schindler to a hold rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Schindler in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schindler currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SHLAF opened at $296.80 on Thursday. Schindler has a 52 week low of $259.35 and a 52 week high of $329.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.78.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.