Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 284.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $41.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.35. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.78 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schnitzer Steel Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

