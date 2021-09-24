Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $496.94

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. (LON:ATR)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 496.94 ($6.49) and traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.48). Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. shares last traded at GBX 504 ($6.58), with a volume of 67,322 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £537.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 497.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Schroder Asian Total Return Inv. Company Profile (LON:ATR)

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, formerly Asian Total Return Investment Company plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective seeks to provide a high rate of total return through investment in equities and equity related securities of companies trading in the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan).

