Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $37,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $102.81 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.94 and a 1-year high of $106.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.84.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

