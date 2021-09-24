Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 23.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $57.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 519.84% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

