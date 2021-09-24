Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Trading Down 5.5%

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL) shares traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.20 and last traded at $31.20. 2,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL)

Security Federal Corp. is a bank holding company for Security Federal Bank, which engages in accepting deposits from the general public and originating commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, consumer loans, and mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate.

