Seedify.fund (SFUND) Market Capitalization Tops $44.77 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. One Seedify.fund coin can now be bought for about $2.94 or 0.00007018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Seedify.fund has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $44.77 million and approximately $3.73 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002388 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00071414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.66 or 0.00108985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00150400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,615.47 or 0.99322094 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,835.82 or 0.06768147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $321.35 or 0.00766957 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,224,759 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Seedify.fund Coin Trading

