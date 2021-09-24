SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEGXF. Peel Hunt lowered SEGRO to a “hold” rating and set a $16.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Cheuvreux began coverage on SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of SEGRO stock remained flat at $$18.17 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 168 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,451. SEGRO has a 1-year low of $11.42 and a 1-year high of $18.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.17.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

