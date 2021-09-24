Sei Investments Co. Buys 300 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $215,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 1,958.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group in the first quarter worth about $283,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

In other news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $223.88 per share, with a total value of $447,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $10,087,137.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESGR opened at $232.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.91. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $153.64 and a twelve month high of $269.12.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 80.75% and a return on equity of 32.63%.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.