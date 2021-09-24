Sei Investments Co. Buys New Shares in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in New Residential Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Residential Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NRZ stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.50.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

