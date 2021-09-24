Sei Investments Co. Has $551,000 Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 65,599 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INSM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insmed by 675.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Get Insmed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Insmed Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.