Sei Investments Co. Invests $560,000 in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $461,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,481,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,565,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULCC opened at $15.50 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

ULCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

