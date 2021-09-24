Sei Investments Co. Sells 24,718 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 49.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,718 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNO shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.05 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $27.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

