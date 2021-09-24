SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at $1,155,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at about $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.58.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

