Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) to announce sales of $5.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.61 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Sensus Healthcare posted sales of $1.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 232.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full year sales of $20.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.49 million to $20.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $28.73 million, with estimates ranging from $27.26 million to $30.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sensus Healthcare.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensus Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Sensus Healthcare stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.64. The company had a trading volume of 111,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,967. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $60.50 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRTS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter worth $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.