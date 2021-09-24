Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd Buys 26,115 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 26.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the period. NetEase makes up 11.5% of Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sequoia China Equity Partners Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $14,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,345,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,081 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetEase by 4.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NetEase by 17.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

NTES traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.11. 89,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $103.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $34.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

