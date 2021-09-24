Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Stake Increased by Banc Funds Co. LLC

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.79% of Severn Bancorp worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Severn Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,293,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Severn Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Severn Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,152,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,403 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in Severn Bancorp by 13.2% during the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Severn Bancorp by 714.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 77,041 shares during the period. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Severn Bancorp stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.21. 1,363 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,014. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Severn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $157.07 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Severn Bancorp Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

