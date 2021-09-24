Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $619.60

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 619.60 ($8.10) and traded as high as GBX 622.50 ($8.13). Shaftesbury shares last traded at GBX 618 ($8.07), with a volume of 322,863 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 588 ($7.68).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of -2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 616.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 619.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54, a current ratio of 13.13 and a quick ratio of 12.33.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

