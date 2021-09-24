Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $17.48

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.48 and last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 2452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $742.21 million and a PE ratio of -6.85.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.21). Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 28.65% and a negative net margin of 453.65%. The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shattuck Labs news, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 8,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $226,548.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $44,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,581 shares of company stock worth $1,373,604. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,285,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,227,000 after buying an additional 19,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,481,000 after buying an additional 857,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,746,000 after buying an additional 544,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,654,000 after buying an additional 122,689 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after buying an additional 119,722 shares during the period. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

