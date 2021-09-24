Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Gap Up to $11.60

Shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.60, but opened at $11.98. Shell Midstream Partners shares last traded at $12.01, with a volume of 560 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.95%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

In related news, insider Steven Ledbetter acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after buying an additional 8,745,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 645.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,841,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,966,000 after buying an additional 2,460,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,602,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,212,000 after buying an additional 1,701,646 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 725.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,533,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,654,000 after buying an additional 1,347,975 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,943,000. 19.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.