Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.100-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $307 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.85 million.Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.500 EPS.

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,810. Shoe Carnival has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $42.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.94. The company has a market cap of $967.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $332.23 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

In other Shoe Carnival news, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total value of $56,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Shoe Carnival stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

