Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “NA” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of TSE SMT opened at C$2.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$398.70 million and a P/E ratio of 8.75. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

