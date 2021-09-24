Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,285,875 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.98.
SVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.
The stock has a market cap of $707.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
