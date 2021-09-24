Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 27,111 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,285,875 shares.The stock last traded at $3.97 and had previously closed at $3.98.

SVM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

The stock has a market cap of $707.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Research analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

