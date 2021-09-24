SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SILV. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 4.1% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 43,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 7.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SILV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $7.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 0.81.

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.