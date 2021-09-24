Simple Software Solutions (SSS) Price Reaches $0.0386 on Major Exchanges

Simple Software Solutions (CURRENCY:SSS) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Simple Software Solutions coin can currently be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Simple Software Solutions has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Simple Software Solutions has a total market capitalization of $117,520.42 and $54.00 worth of Simple Software Solutions was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Simple Software Solutions alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00020194 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001411 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Simple Software Solutions Profile

Simple Software Solutions is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. Simple Software Solutions’ total supply is 3,043,788 coins. Simple Software Solutions’ official website is sssolutions.io. Simple Software Solutions’ official Twitter account is @__SSSolutions and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ShareChain Team aims to build a decentralized credit data value platform based on shared economy. SSS is an Ethereum ERC20 Compliant tokens called (Super Smart Share referred to as “SSS”) which will be used within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Simple Software Solutions

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Simple Software Solutions directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Simple Software Solutions should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Simple Software Solutions using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Simple Software Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Simple Software Solutions and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.