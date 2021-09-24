SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Down 19.2% This Week

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. SingularityDAO has a total market cap of $72.36 million and approximately $15.59 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00007587 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00053649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00124705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00012140 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00043666 BTC.

About SingularityDAO

SingularityDAO (CRYPTO:SDAO) is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,786,479 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, "Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. "

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

