Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)’s share price rose 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.72 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SNLAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. HSBC raised Sino Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This is a positive change from Sino Land’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

About Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

