SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Hits New 1-Year High at $211.77

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $211.77 and last traded at $211.46, with a volume of 2173 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $207.64.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.42. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.42, for a total transaction of $1,420,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,578.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,704 shares of company stock valued at $12,766,372. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

