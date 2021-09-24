Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Stock Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Berry Global Group by 218.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 190,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after purchasing an additional 130,505 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 968,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 50,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BERY opened at $63.00 on Friday. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.57.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

