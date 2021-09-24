Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Skillz from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Skillz from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Skillz in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a sector perform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skillz presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.86.

SKLZ opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $46.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.70.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock valued at $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Skillz by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Skillz by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Skillz by 3,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Skillz by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its position in Skillz by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 49.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

