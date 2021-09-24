Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.14

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and traded as high as $58.32. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $56.17, with a volume of 8,480 shares.

Several equities analysts have commented on SMFKY shares. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Smurfit Kappa Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Smurfit Kappa Group’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

About Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

