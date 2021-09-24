Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group to Neutral

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNMRF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Snam from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Snam from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Snam in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SNMRF opened at $5.71 on Friday. Snam has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.81.

SNAM SpA engages is a gas utility company, which builds and manages sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas Regasification and Natural Gas Storage. The company was founded on October 30, 1941 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

