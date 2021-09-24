Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 272.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in Snowflake by 239.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Snowflake by 96.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 28.9% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Snowflake by 181.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,988,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 189,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.88, for a total value of $57,329,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,076,077.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,041,565 shares of company stock worth $300,860,836 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SNOW. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.41.

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $321.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.71 and a 52-week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -105.41.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The company’s revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

