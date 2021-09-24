SnowSwap Market Capitalization Tops $4.89 Million (SNOW)

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 24th. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 197.7% against the US dollar. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for about $14.57 or 0.00034586 BTC on exchanges. SnowSwap has a market cap of $4.89 million and $950,785.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00071230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00108774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00148828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,162.84 or 1.00089742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,879.77 or 0.06836235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.02 or 0.00778677 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

