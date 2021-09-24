Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $452.65

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 452.65 ($5.91) and traded as high as GBX 550 ($7.19). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 540 ($7.06), with a volume of 790,798 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of £303.07 million and a PE ratio of 13.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 490.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.65.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-840 Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

