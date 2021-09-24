Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SON. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,867,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,907,000 after purchasing an additional 743,963 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 841,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 295,150 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,817,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,058,000 after buying an additional 143,921 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,208,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after buying an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,041,000 after buying an additional 125,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.40.

NYSE:SON opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.79%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

