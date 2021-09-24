Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Receives $32.45 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.45.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sotera Health by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,934,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 465,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,395. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.89. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.56.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

