Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives $7.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DALXF shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Spartan Delta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of DALXF stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. Spartan Delta has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $4.93.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

