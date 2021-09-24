SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.35

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.35 and last traded at $49.54, with a volume of 207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.59.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.