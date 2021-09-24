SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 204,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 468,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,043,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $30.63 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $30.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.66.

